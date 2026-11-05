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Indian Lake community participates in Operation Green Light
By News Report,4 days ago
From Nov. 4 to 11, Indian Lake businesses and residences will light up green to show solidarity and support for their veterans. — INDIAN LAKE | The Town of Indian Lake is once again participating in Operation Green Light and encourages the Indian Lake community to join them in this nationwide show of appreciation of veterans. Operation Green Light was started in 2021 to highlight solidarity with America’s veterans.