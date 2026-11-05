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Roebuck Buildings expands into coastal Carolinas markets
By Ross Norton,2 days ago
Roebuck Buildings is expanding into coastal Carolina markets. David Bollenbacher joins as vice president for Coastal Carolinas. Bollenbacher brings more than 28 years of construction experience. The company plans to serve markets from Myrtle Beach to Atlantic Beach. Spartanburg County-based Roebuck Buildings is expanding into the coastal North Carolina and...
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