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ULI Emerging Trends Report: Manhattan, Jersey City, Among Top 10 Markets to Watch in 2027
4 days ago
LAS VEGAS — Ranking No. 7 and No. 8, respectively, Manhattan and Jersey City are both among the Top 10 markets to watch in terms of overall real estate prospects, according to the Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2027 report, which is jointly produced every year by the Urban Land Institute (ULI) and accounting firm PwC. No other Northeast cities or municipalities cracked the Top 20, although the Northern New Jersey region as a whole secured the No. 15 spot.