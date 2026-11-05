undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Peachtree opens dual-branded Marriott property in Uptown Dallas
By Adam Perkowsky,3 days ago
Peachtree Group has opened the 264-room, dual-branded AC Hotel Dallas Uptown and Moxy Dallas Uptown. Developed in conjunction with Phoenix Development Partners and operated by Peachtree’s hospitality management division, the property features 110 AC Hotel guestrooms and 154 Moxy guestrooms. The development offers shared amenities, flexible meeting and event spaces and High Point, a signature, indoor-outdoor rooftop bar overlooking the Dallas skyline.