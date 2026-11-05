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Remington promotes Ayotunde Gibbs to chief technology officer
By Adam Perkowsky,2 days ago
Remington Hospitality has promoted Ayotunde Gibbs to chief technology officer. She joined the company in January as EVP, technology. In her expanded role, Gibbs now oversees all enterprise technology and places AI at the forefront of Remington’s strategy. Her mandate is to turn technology into a competitive advantage by applying AI and integrated data to drive efficiency, improve decision-making, support scalable growth and deliver sharper insight and long-term value to ownership groups.