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Abdul El-Sayed puts hands on Sky News reporter in hostile confrontation hours before election victory
By Latest & Breaking News,4 days ago
Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, had a viral, combative exchange with Sky News reporter James Matthews just hours before his Senate victory Tuesday, even putting his hands on the journalist. “Are you registered to vote in the state of Michigan?” El-Sayed asked as he walked up to reporter James Matthews.
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