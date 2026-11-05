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Victor Wembanyama does best Wilt Chamberlain impression with 50-20 night, says he can ‘still do more’
By Latest & Breaking News,5 days ago
The term “video game numbers” gets thrown around quite often, but Victor Wembanyama actually had them on Wednesday night. The San Antonio Spurs phenom went for 52 points and 24 rebounds, both career highs, along with eight blocks to lead the Spurs past the Dallas Mavericks 112-111 on Wednesday night.