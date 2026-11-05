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Slog AM: Washington Bans Trans Girls from Girls Sports, the “World’s Largest Jew-Hater” Is Investigating Antisemitism at UW, and More Nuclear Weapons Are Bound for Our Shores

By Hunter Pauli,

4 days ago
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