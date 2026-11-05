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Slog AM: Washington Bans Trans Girls from Girls Sports, the “World’s Largest Jew-Hater” Is Investigating Antisemitism at UW, and More Nuclear Weapons Are Bound for Our Shores
By Hunter Pauli,4 days ago
The Ayatollah responds to the blue wave: “If there are still those who entertain the slightest hope that the hegemonic system may change behavior or shifts in its political parties may bring about change, or that by making concessions to the US, they can persuade it to abandon its hostility, they’re gravely mistaken,” he posted on X. While Democrats won big Tuesday off Trump’s unpopular war, Iranians, like much of the world downrange of the US, are waiting for the rugpull.
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