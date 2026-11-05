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Submit your Week 9 Las Vegas Raiders mailbag questions!
By Matt Holder,4 days ago
Fielding Raider Nation’s questions for the week. In terms of number of games, halftime of the Week 9 contest against the San Francisco 49ers will mark the halfway point of the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2026 season. Seeing as Klint Kubiak’s crew has already surpassed last year’s win total, it’s safe to say the Raiders have taken a step forward this year. But how big of a step remains to be seen, and getting a win against a playoff-caliber club like the 49ers would be a great way to build some momentum heading into the second half.