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Sombr Chips A Tooth Mid-Concert
4 days ago
Sombr chipped his tooth again during a November 3rd concert at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee — this time accidentally hitting his water bottle against his tooth mid-performance. He borrowed a fan’s phone to check his appearance, then announced the damage to the crowd. “I was just going over to take a sip of my water bottle. I bang it on my tooth, and I chip my tooth. Make some noise for me. I’m really tough. Rock star,” he joked.