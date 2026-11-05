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One Week Until Equine Affaire! Coming? Here are your last-minute reminders!
By Lauren Salsbury,3 days ago
W. SPRINGFIELD, MA, November 5, 2026 – The staff of Equine Affaire is proud to present our 28th exposition in Massachusetts next week, November 12-15, at the Eastern States Exposition! Come experience the pinnacle of equestrian excellence at North America’s premier equine expo and equestrian gathering, where passion meets elite expertise. As the ultimate national destination for horse lovers, Equine Affaire offers an elevated equestrian experience that transcends the offerings of regional fairs. Next week, you’ll get to immerse yourself in a world-class festival filled with diverse, high-quality events; acres of retail shopping; clinics, seminars, and demos; competitions that cater to every equestrian enthusiast; and many interactive educational exhibits. Whether you work with horses every day, ride and enjoy your own horses, or love them from afar, Equine Affaire is the place for you to indulge your passions, elevate your skills, and celebrate the horse!