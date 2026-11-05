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Equestic announced as British Dressage’s Official Training and Coach Development Partner
By Lauren Salsbury,4 days ago
Equestic announced as British Dressage’s Official Training and Coach Development Partner. British Dressage is delighted to announce Equestic as its first-ever Official Training and Coach Development Partner, as part of an agreement that will support BD’s wider strategy for training and education, and horse welfare. This exciting new collaboration will help BD members work towards creating harmonious partnerships with their horses through the use of cutting-edge technology.