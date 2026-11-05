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Former WWE Superstar Backstage At NXT This Week
By Josh Foster,4 days ago
The wrestling world has been buzzing about this week’s episode of NXT as WWE stacked the show with big names such as CM Punk, John Cena, Cody Rhodes and Paige. CM Punk challenged Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship, Paige challenged Kehlani Jordan for the NXT Women’s Championship, Cody Rhodes presented the Dusty Rhodes Cup to Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno, and John Cena confirmed Zilla Fatu for the John Cena Classic. While a number of big names appeared on TV another familiar face was also hanging out behind the scenes.
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