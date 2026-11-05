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North Country Mission of Hope plans inaugural mission trip to Dominican Republic
By News Report,4 days ago
North Country Mission of Hope Deacon James Carlin is inviting anyone interesting in helping change the world to join the Mission on its inaugural visit to the Dominican Republic, April 8-15, 2027. PERU | North Country Mission of Hope will be making an inaugural mission trip to the Dominican Republic on April 8–15, 2027; anyone 14-years or older is invited to participate in this service to those in need.