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Transportation officials launch second phase of Westwood Boulevard overhaul
4 days ago
Transit planners are advancing streetscape redesigns along a major Westside corridor, rolling out updated proposals aimed at safeguarding non-motorized travelers and strengthening links between regional rail stations and UCLA. The Los Angeles Department of Transportation has officially initiated Phase 2 of the Westwood Blvd Safety and Mobility Project. Agency officials...