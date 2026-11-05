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BU Symphony Orchestra and Choir to Perform and Record World Premiere of Swedish Composer’s Near-Forgotten Work
By Cody Mello-Klein,3 days ago
Performance Monday will spotlight female composer Elfrida Andrée’s trailblazing compositions, which have largely been lost to history. To most classical music listeners, the name Elfrida Andrée means nothing. Trailblazing conductor Sarah Ioannides wants to change that. Ioannides, director of orchestral activities and associate professor in orchestral conducting...