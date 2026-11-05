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Neighborly partners with Fat and Flour for Westside Thanksgiving pie preorders
3 days ago
Acclaimed baker Nicole Rucker brings signature holiday desserts to Brentwood. Neighborly, the neighborhood kitchen and marketplace, has partnered with celebrated artisanal Culver City bakery Fat and Flour to offer Thanksgiving pie preorders across its Westside culinary hubs ahead of the holiday rush. Founded by acclaimed pastry chef Nicole Rucker, Fat...