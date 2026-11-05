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Wallace “Bud” Wilson
By Basin Now,4 days ago
Funeral services for Wallace “Bud” Wilson, age 89, of Duchesne, Utah, the husband of Kaye Potter Wilson, will be held on Saturday, November 7th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Duchesne Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. There will be a viewing that morning at the church from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Burial will be in the Roosevelt Memorial Park under direction of the Hullinger Mortuary.