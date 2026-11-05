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Backstage News On Oba Femi And LA Knight’s Absence From TV
By Josh Foster,3 days ago
The WWE main roster is loaded with talent right now, but there are a number of notable names who have been absent from television in recent weeks. Oba Femi hasn’t wrestled on television since he faced off against Bronson Reed at Money in the Bank, and LA Knight is in a similar situation as he has also not wrestled on television since he challenged Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at the same event.