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ROTC students help sell signs to honor Veterans ahead of Veterans Day celebration
By Prajukta Ghosh,4 days ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KQTV) -- Gabryel Cunningham, a sophomore at Benton High School, is helping organize an event selling signs to honor veterans for Veterans Day. Through a partnership with the City Council, the signs will be displayed along the parkway to recognize both active-duty service members and those who have previously served.