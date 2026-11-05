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From Young Horse Talent to World Cup Personal Best: Thamar Zweistra and Hexagon’s Mr. Magnum Shine in Lyon
By Lauren Salsbury,4 days ago
At just nine years old, Hexagon’s Mr. Magnum N.O.P.T. is already competing among the world’s leading dressage horses. Together with Equestic ambassador Thamar Zweistra, the talented Dutch stallion has reached another exciting milestone, achieving a new personal best at the FEI Dressage World Cup in Lyon. A New...