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WWE Star Denied Entry Into The John Cena Classic
By Josh Foster,3 days ago
Months ago John Cena officially announced the John Cena Classic when he appeared at the Backlash premium live event. On Monday, Cena made his big return to Raw, and he announced that the first ever John Cena Classic will emanate from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on December 14th. He also announced Cody Rhodes as the first invitee to the John Cena Classic.