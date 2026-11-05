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Cleaning of Sistine Chapel Fresco Sheds Light on Michelangelo’s Technique
By News Desk,4 days ago
The first major restoration in more than thirty years of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel altarpiece The Last Judgement (1536–41) has revealed details about the artist’s painting technique. The London Times reports that much of the restoration work dealt with the removal of a layer of white grime that dulled the fresco—salt from dried perspiration from millions of visitors over the years. Once cleaned, the clarity of Michelangelo’s composition allowed for a detailed examination of his brushstrokes.