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Veterans Day ceremony set for 11 a.m. Nov. 11
By Jeff Osborne,4 days ago
The Veterans Day ceremony for Granbury and Hood County is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Jim Burks Firefighters Memorial Park, 561 N. Travis Road in Granbury. The event will be hosted by Friends of Memorial Lane, local veterans’ organizations and community groups. The Hood County Commissioners Court issued a proclamation during its Oct. 27 meeting “to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces."
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