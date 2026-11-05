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Daniel Sikkema Handed Life Sentence for Murder of Gallerist Brent Sikkema
By News Desk,3 days ago
Daniel Sikkema has been sentenced to life in prison for hiring a hit man to kill his estranged husband, respected New York art dealer Brent Sikkema, the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York announced on November 4. The onetime escort had been convicted in May on charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit murder in a foreign country in relation to the January 2024 slaying of Sikkema, which took place in the divorcing couple’s Brazil vacation home amid a bitter custody battle over their teenage son.