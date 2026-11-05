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Las Vegas Man Gets 6 to 15 Years for Shooting Landlord Over Move-Out Dispute
By Amanda Williams,4 days ago
A Las Vegas man who shot his landlord in the back during a heated dispute over moving out of a rental home has been sentenced to six to 15 years in prison, more than five years after the killing. Antoine Cloutier, 49, was ordered to prison this week after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter with use of a deadly weapon in the September 2021 death of Rafael Ampier Jr., 44.
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