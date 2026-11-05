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Around Town: Skating, Shopping, and a Taste of Diwali
By Sean Besser,4 days ago
SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town include holiday shopping at Renegade, free theater, Diwali dining and a little Santa Monica history!. Frost on Fifth Brings Holiday Skating Downtown: Because nothing screams 'winter wonderland' quite like doing triple axels in a T-shirt fifty yards from the Pacific Ocean. SaMo’s outdoor ice-skating rink returns for the holidays, bringing a winter tradition to a decidedly less wintry setting just steps from the beach and Third Street Promenade. The rink opens Thursday, Nov. 5, and runs through Monday, Jan. 18, 1324 Fifth St. frostonfifth.com.