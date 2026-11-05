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Take advantage of today's drying morning conditions
By Katie Zuniga,3 days ago
Dry breaks mix with passing showers through Friday. It will feel much easier to plan around outdoor activities today as drying conditions develop through the morning and hold through tonight. Rainfall will remain very light, generally under a quarter of an inch, so damp pavement will dry out, and travel impacts will be minimal for your errands and school pickups.
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