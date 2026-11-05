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Democrats discuss victories, ready to serve on county commission
4 days ago
The 2026 elections in Liberal saw stunning numbers at all levels, and even local governing entities will see some changes. Lizette Avalos-Morales, Fred Bloom and Kay Burtzloff won their respective districts for the Seward County Commission. Results and numbers were available Tuesday evening, and Avalos-Morales and Burtzloff were able to share in the news together.