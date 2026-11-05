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Discovery Lab’s Curiosity Clinic gives kids hands-on medical experience
4 days ago
Discovery Lab’s limited-time Curiosity Clinic, presented by OSU Medicine, gives children a fun, hands-on introduction to medical tools and procedures through activities like treating teddy bears, practicing laparoscopic surgery and learning how germs spread. Copy. Link copied. Email. Cherokee musician Agalisiga “Chuj” Mackey celebrates the Cherokee language through original...