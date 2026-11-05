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11 Financial: How Can I Keep Thanksgiving Costs in Check Before the Holiday Season Really Begins?
By Taylor Kovar,3 days ago
Hey Taylor - Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away and I’m hosting this year, with a few relatives coming in from out of town. Between groceries, travel and everything else, I can already see this one meal eating into the money I was planning to set aside for Christmas. How can I enjoy the day without overspending? - Danielle.