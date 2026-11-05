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Sneak Peek: The Audible Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Exoplanet,’ from Project Hail Mary’s Andy Weir, Is Out Now
By Kelli Marchman McNeely,4 days ago
Sci-fi fans just received an absolute audio masterpiece today. Specifically, the brand-new original thriller Exoplanet officially debuted exclusively on Audible. Project Hail Mary creator Andy Weir is an executive producer on this ambitious audio project. Acclaimed novelist Benjamin Percy penned this relentless, time-bending nightmare. Additionally, Marvel star Anthony Mackie leads an impressive, award-winning voice cast that also includes Oscar winner Ariana DeBose and John Leguizamo, who also stars in the upcoming movie The Exorcist: Martyrs.