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Madison City Council Approves Two Bond Issuances to Support 2027 Parks Investment Strategy
By Josh Myers,4 days ago
Continued investment in local parks and recreational facilities. Madison, Indiana (November 5, 2026) — The Common Council of the City of Madison approved two bond ordinances Wednesday evening, November 4, supporting the City’s 2027 Parks Investment Strategy and its continued investment in local parks and recreational facilities. The...