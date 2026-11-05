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Sun Auto Names Interstate Batteries as a Primary Supplier Across 600 Locations
By Briana Hunt,4 days ago
Sun Auto Tire & Service announced its partnership with Interstate Batteries. The agreement names Interstate Batteries the primary battery provider for the Sun Auto Network. The Sun Auto Network operates more than 600 locations across 27 states. It includes more than 70 local and regional automotive service brands. The network serves drivers through local shops while maintaining brand-level relationships and consistent service.