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Police Say Man Used Hidden Cameras and Smart Glasses to Record Girls in Charlotte Dressing Rooms
By Steve,4 days ago
A hidden camera found inside an Old Navy dressing room at Charlotte Premium Outlets led police to more than 200 videos and multiple cameras inside a Pineville home. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested 25-year-old Dylan Keanu Hampton and charged him with eight felony counts of secret peeping. The investigation began after an...
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