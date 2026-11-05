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6 Hilarious Signs Your Dog Feels Completely at Home With You
By Beth Ann Mayer,2 days ago
When you told your dog you were taking them to their “fur-ever” home, you may have meant your house, apartment or condo. But home is where the heart is, and if you’re lucky, your dog considers you their home. However, because dogs communicate differently, you may be wondering how you can tell if your dog feels safe? After all, you want them to know they can trust you and depend on you.