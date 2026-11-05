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Birrieria Las Marias Opens Third Valley Location Right in Midtown Phoenix
By Taylor Johnson,4 days ago
Birrieria Las Marias has opened its third Valley location, this time landing in midtown Phoenix at the southwest corner of Thomas Road and Fifth Avenue, right across the street from St. Joseph's Hospital. The family-friendly spot built its reputation on tacos de birria and Mexican breakfasts, and the new outpost brings that same formula to a stretch of midtown within easy reach of hospital staff, nearby residents and anyone craving a consommé fix.