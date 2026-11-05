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6 Thanksgiving Foods That Can Be Dangerous for Cats, Say Veterinarians
By Ashley Zlatopolsky,2 days ago
Thanksgiving dinner might be one of your favorite meals of the year, but not everything on the table is safe for your cat. A bite of a signature holiday food might seem harmless, but certain ingredients can cause anything from an upset stomach to serious poisoning. So if you’ve ever been curious and thought to yourself “Can cats eat mashed potatoes?” or “Is Thanksgiving stuffing toxic to cats?” or “Can cats eat Thanksgiving turkey?” you’re not the only one. Many pet parents wonder the same thing.