undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Construction on ‘Diverging Diamond Interchange’ underway on I-65 in Goodlettsville
By Tony Garcia,4 days ago
A new interchange is being built where I-65 meets US-31W in Sumner County. Construction is requiring intermittent interstate closures, where extensive work has already hampered traffic due to the ongoing I-65 widening project. Construction crews are grading, improving drainage, and installing retaining walls and curbs for the new interchange, which...
3