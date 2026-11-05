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Op-Ed: The Importance Of Passing Bipartisan American Affordability And Jobs Act
By Carol A. Clark,4 days ago
The Bipartisan American Affordability And Jobs Act (Baaja), introduced by New Mexico’s U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and three senators from both parties, offers an opportunity to make progress on these challenges. The bill would streamline energy project approvals, expand transmission capacity and modernize the electric grid, making it easier to connect new energy sources and deliver electricity where it is needed.