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Waleed Akhtar Wins 2026 Hermitage Major Theater Award
3 days ago
Olivier-winning playwright and actor Waleed Akhtar has received the 2026 Hermitage Major Theater Award. The jury-selected prize, established by the Hermitage in 2021 with support from Flora Major and the Kutya Major Foundation, offers one of the largest non-profit commissions in the United States and the United Kingdom. Akhtar will receive a cash prize of $35,000, as well as a residency at the Hermitage in Manasota Key, Florida, and a developmental workshop in a major arts capital, which for this commission will be London in late 2028. Akhtar is the seventh recipient in the award's history.