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The Fifty: VSCO Reveals the Final 25 Photographers in Its Nationwide Billboard Exhibition
By Jaron Schneider,4 days ago
VSCO has announced the second half of its The Fifty campaign, a nationwide billboard-based exhibition that is celebrating one photographer in every U.S. state via large-format public displays in their home markets. Announced in August, The Fifty offered 50 photographers, one from each state, the chance to have their work...