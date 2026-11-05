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Mounties fall to Navy in Friday night matchup
By photo by Josh Magnotta,4 days ago
The Mansfield Mountaineers sprint football team fell to Navy, 52-25, on Friday, Oct. 30, in the sprint program’s first Friday night home game at Karl Van Norman Field. Jackson Taylor led the Mountie defense with 16 total tackles and a blocked punt. Jack Burbage added 14 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss and a sack. Caleb Smith also made an impact with a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown.