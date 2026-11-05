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Chappel: Thank You, Los Alamos County!
By Carol A. Clark,4 days ago
As election results are finalized, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who supported my campaign and placed their confidence in me. While the outcome was not what I hoped for, running for County Council has been an incredibly meaningful experience. Over the past several months, I’ve had the opportunity to meet residents, hear their concerns, listen to different perspectives, and have conversations about the future of the community we all call home.