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Techsurvey 2027 To Examine AI, YouTube And Radio In New Cars.
3 days ago
Jacobs Media has opened registration for Techsurvey 2027, inviting commercial radio stations in the U.S. and Canada to participate in the annual study of radio listeners’ media habits, technology usage and evolving entertainment preferences. The research, conducted in partnership with Inside Radio, will field in January and February, with participating stations receiving format-specific data and comparisons with national audience trends.