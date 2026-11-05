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Watch Scene From Screening of Giant, Starring 2026 Tony Winner John Lithgow
3 days ago
Mark Rosenblatt's Giant, which completed its hit run at Broadway's Music Box Theatre June 28, will arrive in movie theatres this month, with screenings set to begin November 19 in over 900 cinemas in 18 countries, including the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Australia, as well as other international territories. Watch a newly released scene from the stage capture in the video above.