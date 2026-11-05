undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mock Trial takes fifth, racks up individual awards
By Hershey Hackberry,3 days ago
Hillsdale College Mock Trial took home eight individual awards at their weekend tournaments — the most awards won over a tournament weekend so far this season. Sua Spont-aneous went to Boston to compete at Tufts University Mumbo Jumbo Invitational and took home fifth place. They swept Boston University and Binghamton University 2-0, and tied ballots 1-1 with both Tufts University and Rutgers University.