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TroFuse-005, KEYNOTE-C93, and ADC Data Headline Key Gynecologic Cancer Findings from ESMO 2026
4 days ago
Experts break down key gynecologic cancer data and trends from the 2026 ESMO Congress. Sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT; SKB264/MK-2870) in the phase 3 TroFuse-005/ENGOT-en23/GOG-3095 trial (NCT06132958) and first-line pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in the phase 3 KEYNOTE-C93/GOG-3064/ENGOT-en15 trial (NCT05173987) were among the most closely watched gynecologic cancer data and trends presented at the.