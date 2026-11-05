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Lafayette Police seek armed robbery suspect
3 days ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- An armed robbery took place at 1912 NE Evangeline Thruway on Oct. 30, officials said. When Lafayette Police arrived, it was discovered a white male suspect, wearing a black Addis hoodie jacket, jeans, and blue and grey shoes, brandished a black pistol, demanding money from the register. The clerk provided the suspect with the money. Once obtaining the money, the suspect fled the scene and was seen running behind the business.