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THE NEW ORBEA RISE
3 days ago
AMPLIFYING THE CONNECTION BETWEEN RIDER AND MOUNTAIN. There are moments on the trail when the rhythm of your breathing, precisely reading the line, and flowing through corners take control. Under the concept “When Everything Clicks,” Orbea presents the third generation of the Rise. Developed on the Rider Synergy (RS) philosophy, whose fundamental principle states that the rider must dominate the experience, not the bike. With Rise the goal is to deliver the most fun riding experience possible.